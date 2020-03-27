It is agreed with the government of Mexico that the new crossing rules are maintained for 30 days and then their withdrawal is evaluated

By: Yvette Serrano

The governments of Mexico Y U.S they agreed to restrict the travels not essential for avoid more infections by COVID-19.

This measure came into effect as of today and will remain in effect for at least 30 days.

“U.S Y Mexico they agreed to restrict travels not essential. These measurements with Mexico and Canada will take effect from Saturday, March 21, “said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The official clarified that only the travels of tourists; however, those having to do with medical or school subjects will be allowed. He asserted that commercial activities with the two nations will remain open.

“The commercial activities will not be affected, we will continue with the agreements with our commercial partners. These measures are for the effect of travels non-essential, travels due to medical or school situations, they are still open, “he said.

Starting today, the entry of undocumented migrants along the border with Mexico it will be stricter and anyone seeking entry to the country will be blocked.

“Any individual who tries to enter without documentation will be suspended; migrants represent a danger to our citizens of U.S“he declared.

Nor will restrictions apply to people traveling for work reasons. The travels Non-essentials include those that are considered tourist or recreational in nature.