Dani Mateo revealed a few days ago since ‘Zapeando’, which went to the same institute as Albert Rivera. Although at that time he could not prove it, the presenter of laSexta promised that in the next few days he would take to the set some proof that he was a companion of the former leader of the Citizens party.

Dani Mateo, in ‘Zapeando’, with the photos of the border of Mateo and Albert Rivera

And the time came. Lorena Castell gave way in ‘Zapeando’ to an image of a cartouche corresponding to the 1996-1997 academic year at the Center de batxillerat Cervetó in which around 60 students could be seen. As expected, two of them were Mateo and Rivera. « Seeing the photo I would say that Albert Rivera sat in the front row and approved everything with outstanding and you would sit in the last one and pass five … No, three with a five « , commented the collaborator.

The presenter clarified that although they shared high school and border, he went to class A while the politician went to B. « You were Yoyas », his colleagues commented, while Valeria Ros found a resemblance to Rivera: « Doesn’t he look a bit like Jesulín? » He asked, to which Quique Peinado added: « Between Jesulín and Felipe Reyes ».

Fawns

« The strongest thing is that we always went to the same school and institute until the university, » commented Mateo, and continued explaining: « The school was called Cervetó, which means » fawn. « That when I was a kindergarten, it was cool; at 14, it was difficult, but at 17 I said, ‘I quit school.’ » Before concluding this topic, the presenter has sent a message to whoever went with him to the institute: « Albert, well nothing, I’m sorry you had this partner, but it is what there is«