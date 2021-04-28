The Border Patrol surprised a group of migrants hiding in a tiny boat



The Border Patrol released the photo of the operation.

Photo: John Moore / (Archive / Getty Images)

Border Patrol Agents prevented a human smuggling attempt in the Colorado River upon discovering nine migrants inside a boat, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported on Wednesday.

The agency indicated in a bulletin that agents of the Yuma Sector (Arizona) The Border Patrol conducted a “consensual” inspection of a suspicious vessel in the port called Martinez Lake Marina on Monday morning and discovered the migrants on board

The lake is located about 50 miles north of the border line that divides Arizona from Mexico.

“Migrants appeared to be using the Colorado River to bypass immigration checkpoints,” exposed.

He added that divers from the Search and Rescue team made a dive in the waters and recovered “potential evidence.”

In a photo shared by CBP, immigrants are seen crammed into a small boat space where they were barely seated.

(Photo: CBP)

Two suspected human smugglers, both from Mexico, face human trafficking charges, while the other seven migrants are being processed for removal according to the Title 42, the agency pointed out.

Much of the irregular crossings of migrants take place through the Rio Grande border (Rio Bravo in Mexico), which flows along part of the international border until it empties into the Gulf of Mexico.

In turn, the Colorado crosses the border until it empties into the Gulf of California between the Mexican states of Baja California and Sonora.

Amid the overwhelming arrival of migrants, CBP warned this Monday that undocumented immigrants are increasingly using the rail system that transports merchandise between Mexico and the United States to enter the country.

At least 292 illegal immigrants have been discovered in the train cars at the two railroad crossings that transport merchandise between Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, since the beginning of this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, the authorities highlighted.

