The Border Patrol mobilized 300 agents to the southern border in the face of the immigration crisis

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

Children alone, thousands of adults crowding into the sentry boxes to seek refuge and unleashed “coyotes” charging large numbers to cross immigrants and abandon them to their fate. That is the reality of the southern border and the authorities have recognized it.

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) is mobilizing more than 300 of its agents, mainly from the northern and coastal sectors of the country, to the border with Mexico.

The agency did not tell Efe the specific number of agents they are reassigning because “Due to the sensitivity of the forces of order”, They cannot share specific numbers, percentages, or locations.

However, he confirmed that “we will have more than 300 agents deployed mainly from the northern and coastal sectors.”

The temporarily reassigned officers include CBP members in Houlton, a city in Aroostook County, Maine, on the US-Canada border.

“Due to fluctuations along the southwestern border, the Houlton sector has deployed additional Border Patrol agents to the southwestern border (SWB) area of ​​operations.”a spokesman for the federal agency told Efe.

He also noted in written statements that the CBP seeks with this mobilization “to deter and interrupt” human trafficking activities by transnational criminal organizations “and to guarantee that our personnel are properly equipped to maintain border security.”

According to the Maine Bangor Daily News, which attributes the information to a CBP officer who preferred anonymity for fear of losing his job, these agents will join more than 16,000 agents already on the southern border.

He also told the newspaper that the agents will spend a month in this operation, although they could stay longer if required.

The agent expressed concern about the possible implications that the operation will have for the health of agents reassigned to the southern border.

“A significant number of agents are being exposed to the coronavirus. There is really no other option. Like the nurses who take care of the patients, we have to take care of the people who arrive at the border ”, he indicated, according to the newspaper.

