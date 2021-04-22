The Border Patrol intercepted three groups of more than 100 immigrants in just 40 hours

In less than 40 hours, agents of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found three large groups of migrants with more than 100 undocumented each, between families and unaccompanied minors, in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, the agency announced Thursday.

CBP agents assigned to the McAllen, Texas, area encountered the groups totaling 320 immigrants who crossed the border in a few hours.

The first of the groups was found on the morning of Monday, April 19, after CBP agents responded to several reports of a large group crossing the Rio Grande border.

The last group was found Tuesday night. Among the migrants found, there were 229 family members, 86 unaccompanied children and five single adults, the CBP statement detailed.

Between the 320 people taken into custody were migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Romania, Ecuador, Venezuela and the United Kingdom.

CBP noted that so far this year agents from the Rio Grande Valley have found 44 groups of 100 or more people entering the United States.

Authorities have highlighted the danger these migrants face. This week, a soldier deployed in this area saved the life of a Salvadoran minor who remained in the river after the group he came with returned to the Mexican side when they saw the US military.

CBP noted that even with the spread of the covid-19 virus, human traffickers “They continue to make these blatant attempts without regard for the lives they endanger and the health of the citizens of our great nation.”

Last month, CBP agents intercepted more than 172,000 illegal immigrants at the border, of which 18,890 were minors from Central America who arrived alone and whose number increased 100% compared to February.