The border between Mexico and the US could be opened after vaccination

On a supervisory tour of the vaccination points that operate in Baja California, the Secretary of Public Security of the federal government, Rosa Icela Rodríguez estimated that the progress made will allow, once the authorities of both countries so determine, reopen the border between Mexico and the United States.

During a tour of the mass vaccination point that operates in the Institute of Sustainable Mobility (IMOS), with him Governor Jaime Bonilla and the Secretary of Health, Rodríguez Velázquez precise:

“The vaccination work is a hope so that the border areas can open up and that the vaccination between the two countries, both the border of Mexico and the United States, could be complementing each other around 100 percent so that this can happen.”

“The pandemic is not fought only in one country, it must be fought in both countries and it is a formula that can lead to the opening of borders, we have great hope that this will happen soon,” he said.

"The pandemic is not fought only in one country, it must be fought in both countries and it is a formula that can lead to the opening of borders, we have great hope that this will happen soon," – Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, June 19, 2021

To the express question about the final determination of the reopening between bordersHe said that “it would be foreign relations that could determine those dates that is how Mexico wants it, that is how the population of Baja California wants it.”

After the tour of the IMOS vaccination point, one of the massive points where in just three days almost 400 thousand Baja Californians have been vaccinated, the head of the Secretary of Security verified the advances that have led to the inoculation of one million 668 thousand citizens.

“Here we are having very good results, there are places where we are progressing more, that is due to the dedication and collaboration of the governors such as Governor Jaime Bonilla,” said the person in charge of national security.

