The Bootleg fire is so big that it already generates its own climate

The "Bootleg", the largest fire of a dozen of those currently registered in the United States (USA), reached such large dimensions that it already generates its own climatic conditions, which makes it difficult for the firefighters to work, they reported. this Tuesday the authorities.

The fire in the southeastern state of Oregon, along the border with California, has burned more than 157,000 hectares since it was declared in early July. In total, it has destroyed 117 human buildings and has more than 2,000 firefighters fighting the flames.

“The fire is so big and generates so much energy and extreme heat that it is changing the weather conditions.” This was explained Tuesday in statements to the press by the spokesman for the Oregon Forest Department Marcus Kauffman.

“Normally, the weather situation predicts what the fire will do. In this case, it is the fire that is predicting what the weather will do.“, he indicated.

Only a fire of titanic dimensions like “Bootleg” is capable of affecting the climate. This is something that complicates the extinction tasks even more, since it does not allow us to predict what the evolution of the flames will be in the short term.

1,000 kilometer smoke column

Images taken by satellites on Tuesday showed a gigantic plume of smoke that, from southeastern Oregon, traveled north until it reached the border with Canada, about 1,000 kilometers.

The fire affects a mountainous and vegetated area in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Firefighters do not expect to have it fully contained until early October.

Its proximity to a high-voltage power transmission line, connecting the California and Oregon grids, led authorities to ask consumers on several occasions throughout these days to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible, to prevent it from becoming overloaded and making the situation worse.

In addition to the one in Oregon, 80 other large fires develop in various parts of the western United States, several of them in California. Extreme drought after a winter with little rain and high temperatures in recent weeks brought the fire season forward by several months.