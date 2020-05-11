From the beginning of the confinement, on March 15 until today, TikTok has climbed eight positions in the ranking of most downloaded free iPhone applications in Spain. The quarantine has pushed it to position itself as the most downloaded free entertainment app for iOs in Spain, according to the ASO Sensor Tower tool.

“The use of this application has increased because confinement has made many people look for new ways to entertain themselves and because it has given us many hours of intergenerational coexistence that have caused many adults to discover TikTok thanks to their children,” he says. Ferran Lalueza, professor of Information and Communication Sciences Studies at the UOC.

The challenges #ohnanachallenge and #PlankChallenge, among many others, They have also helped make it possible. “The challenges that have been launched from the platform during this time have been a key piece of entertainment and have encouraged segments of the population that have not dared until now,” adds the director of the university master’s degree in Social Media: Management and UOC Strategy, Silvia Martinez.

Likewise, many well-known faces have joined this fashion, for example Paz Padilla, Cristina Pedroche, Dani Martín, Sergio Ramos or Paco León, which far exceed the average age of TikTok users (from 14 to 25 years). “The celebrities with a presence on TikTok are just the spearhead of this adult landing. In social networks, adolescents are the trendsetters and then adults join in because they want to be fashionable or pretend they are”, Lalueza warns.

Welcome boomers

It seems that on TikTok there are more and more people from outside the Z generation. It is a network that has not always welcomed those over fifty, the so-called boomers.

In fact, in 2019, the meme “Ok boomer” became famous on TikTok among the youngest because he scoffed at the outdated, negative, or condescending attitudes of baby boomers (people born between 1945 and 1965).

“Although the expression” Ok, boomer “is related to an age profile, what it connotes is a lifestyle, a thought or a culture that is considered outdated,” says Martínez. In addition, he adds that “although the dominant user of TikTok corresponds to a young profile, this does not imply that other users who understand the operation of this platform and who have adapted to its format and style can take advantage to communicate and connect with a “young audience”, despite the age difference. “

On TikTok there are adults who have become influencers. This shows that the elderly also have a place in the application. According to TikTok Spain, one of the TikTok boomers with the most followers in the country is @conbuenhumor. In this account, Rosa and her grandson make funny videos and have achieved 4.3 million followers.

Also notable is Carlos Maxi, a seventy-year-old mathematics teacher, who with the name @ learn.mates It already has almost 140,000 followers and, despite having been on TikTok for a few months, it has become the Spanish-speaking educational account with the most followers.

“They offer impactful, different, positive, fun or useful content that can be consumed in a short time. The visual component is also key: they fit into the philosophy of the application and doing that is very difficult if it is forced, “says Martínez.

Getting off the boomer label is a matter of authenticity and naturalness. “They succeed because they are fresh, spontaneous, authentic and, above all, because they do not intend to teach new generations,” concludes Lalueza.

.