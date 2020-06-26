The fifth generation of mobile networks, commonly known as 5G is an issue that in recent weeks has given something to talk about in a very peculiar way, many people, including international public figures, have joined in attacks against this technology, attributing things like The one that has been used as one of the main “coronavirus payers in the world” or that represents potential health risks, things that are obviously far from reality and fit more as conspiracy theories, even the WHO itself has already denied this in its moment.

However, far from all this controversy that surrounds it, what is a fact is that it is an advance that is coming to stay, and it is doing it in a way that other technologies could not achieve at the time. The above comes into play as it is estimated that the adoption of 5G will set a new record worldwide, this has been identified and projected by Statista and the firm Mobile Connected World.

In this regard, in the graph of this day we present a comparative of the sources, which reveals the number of years that various technologies took to reach one billion users since these technologies entered the market.

As you can see, among the options it stands out that the 5G network will take just 3.5 years to reach that number of people. A figure that undoubtedly contrasts significantly with the one it took, for example, debit cards with a time period of 41 years, or online banking, with 19 years.

The closest case is that of the predecessor of this technology, the 4G network (launched in 2010), this took 4 years to reach one billion users.

Among the elements attributed to its rapid adoption is the affordability of the technology and its ease of deployment, taking advantage of the structure that already exists with the 4G network.

