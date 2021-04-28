The ‘boom’ of gray hair: Latinas prioritize mental health over physical appearance with the pandemic

The stress of the pandemic has led to latin women and African Americans to worry more of your inner well-being and less of your physical appearance, a change of priorities that can survive covid-19 and is reflected, for example, in a Boom of gray hair.

“It is not that they have been neglected, it is that before they gave more priority to looking good physically and now the priority is towards the interior”, the Mexican doctor tells Efe Gabriela romo, specialist in mental health and systemic problems of the Latino community and immigrants of that origin, regarding a study on this subject by the AARP.

In AARP’s latest “Mirror / Mirror: Women’s Reflections on Beauty, Age, and Media” survey, a total of 4,851 women over 18 years of age.

The results will be published digitally in the women’s magazine “Allure”, although some data has already been released such as that 63% of Latina and Afro-descendant women over 50 say they are focused on inner balance instead to be as aware of the mirror as before the covid-19.

FROM LONGEST TAB TO SELF-CARE

“Instead of looking for how to make the eye longer or the eyelash longer, they look for their mental health, their inner peace”, says Romo to explain in a simple way what is changing in this area.

One of the “very interesting” things in this study, says Romo, is that Latin women in this country now feel much more comfortable with a “natural appearance” and some of them would like the relaxation of appearance standards continued after the pandemic.

Without discriminating by age group among adult women, 61% of Latinas and 60% of African-Americans give a higher priority to self-care and mental well-being.

Romo, who hosts a weekly radio program titled “Hablando de Salud Mental” and is a regular guest on Univision, Telemundo and NTN24, considers that this change is a response to the disproportionate impact that the pandemic has had on Latino and African-American communities and the high level of stress that the situation has generated for their women.

Gabriela Romo.

The concern has taken its toll on sleep, weight, and the abundance and density of hair, among other physical effects.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, which reached the country in early 2020, the 67% of Latina women and 56% of African American women over the age of 18 have experienced sleep problems and 74% of the former and 67% of the latter have had eating or body weight problems.

29% of Latinas age 50 and older, whose culture places great importance on hair, say they have suffered hair loss or thinning, and 27% have experienced teeth grinding or jaw clenching as a result of stress.

THE LATIN WOMAN, A HOUSEHOLD CEO

“While the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted everyone, it has had a particularly profound effect on women, who have experienced disproportionate job losses, increased childcare responsibilities and emotional difficulties.”, says the study.

In the case of Latinas, says Yvette Peña, AARP vice president of Multicultural Leadership for Hispanic and Latino audiences, they are “executive directors of their multigenerational household” and as such have great responsibilities.

“They are the ones who take care of the care, maybe the virtual learning of their children and make sure that there is broadband internet for the family. They put aside all material things and focus on well-being to be able to take care of their family “adds Peña.

As if this were not enough, he adds, “Latinas are always well groomed. They always do their hair and put on makeup, and they always look young. “

Among the things that the pandemic has brought from the point of view of physical care is the tendency not to dye gray hair and leave hair natural, especially, for obvious reasons, among women in the Generation X and the “Baby Boomers”, 50 years and up, says Romo to a question from Efe.

The study also shows that there is a portion of Latina women who do not find products for their skin or hair type in the major beauty brands in the country and many of them turn their eyes to YouTube in search of homemade solutions, says Romo.

LANDING IN THE SELF-CARE

The doctor, who has lived in the United States for twelve years, considers that mental health self-care is “a challenge” and “to land in a concrete way” in this area, she recommends Hispanic women to consult the tools, resources and advice that AARP has on its website in the section “Latino wellness.”

He assures that one of the most important things is “to recognize and know when we are not well”. You have to identify the signs of stress, such as not sleeping well or eating too much, and worry if you have no energy to do anything and do not want to see anyone.

Romo urges to make an effort to seek and return to the “true self” of a person, the one before the pandemic and the confinement.

Exercising, eating healthy and establishing routines so as not to fall into disorder are always advisable.