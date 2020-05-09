Reading is a habit that contributes to people’s mental health. It gives us tranquility, healthy entertainment and company, which are essential in these uncertain times due to the national emergency. And it is even more valuable for those people who deal with Covid-19 disease and are away from their family and friends.

Thinking about them, Crisol bookstores have donated 200 books to Essalud to be distributed among the positive patients of Covid-19 who are serving quarantine in the towers of the Olympic Village in Lima. It is a solidarity act that has been greeted by the executive president of this entity, Fiorella Molinelli.

“For our patients it means a shame to be in isolation, but this is alleviated accompanied by a good reading,” said the head of Essalud.

Crisol also considers that motivation is a fundamental element to face the current crisis facing our country. For this reason, he has been conducting the #PalabrasqueAlientan campaign on social networks, where various people read positive phrases found in books to share with the community.

It should be noted that through its social networks, Crisol has been developing a series of events that seek to bring entertainment and culture to society. These include children’s storytelling, art and origami workshops, book presentations and talks with local and international authors.

The chain of bookstores has also been developing its protocol to initiate the delivery of books by delivery and promote electronic commerce through its portal www.crisol.com.pe. In this way, it maintains its commitment to promote reading and access to culture.

