The odds offered by bookmakers for a tournament as original and difficult to predict as is the final phase of the CBA, are very interesting to discern the perception of experts and amateurs about what the event may hold. Weeks of strong emotions are approaching in Spanish basketball, with a very original competitive format in which a notable favoritism of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona above the rest. These are the favorite odds for the title of the ACB League:

Real Madrid. 2.20 to the euro wagered

FC Barcelona: 2.20 to the euro wagered

Valencia Basket: 12 euros to the euro wagered

Kirolbet Baskonia: 15 euros to the euro wagered

Casademont Zaragoza: 21 euros to the euro wagered

Malaga unicaja: 26 euros to the euro wagered

Iberostar Tenerife: 29 euros to the euro wagered

Morabanc Andorra: 34 euros to the euro wagered

Joventut Badalona, ​​San Pablo Burgos, Herbalife Gran Canaria and Retabet Bilbao Basket: 51 euros to the euro wagered