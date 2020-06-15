The odds offered by bookmakers for a tournament as original and difficult to predict as is the final phase of the CBA, are very interesting to discern the perception of experts and amateurs about what the event may hold. Weeks of strong emotions are approaching in Spanish basketball, with a very original competitive format in which a notable favoritism of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona above the rest. These are the favorite odds for the title of the ACB League:
Real Madrid. 2.20 to the euro wagered
FC Barcelona: 2.20 to the euro wagered
Valencia Basket: 12 euros to the euro wagered
Kirolbet Baskonia: 15 euros to the euro wagered
Casademont Zaragoza: 21 euros to the euro wagered
Malaga unicaja: 26 euros to the euro wagered
Iberostar Tenerife: 29 euros to the euro wagered
Morabanc Andorra: 34 euros to the euro wagered
Joventut Badalona, San Pablo Burgos, Herbalife Gran Canaria and Retabet Bilbao Basket: 51 euros to the euro wagered