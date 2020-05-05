On the counter, a pink hand gel. Behind it, Carlota Freixenet, one of the two bookstores of the very young La Carbonera, a small enclave for book lovers that opened just three years ago in one of the main arteries of Poble Sec, Blai street. He wears a mask, gloves and a protective screen. Take a call every three minutes. Sometimes it is someone who wants to know how to make an appointment. “You can send us an email or you can go directly to the website and see what hours we have free,” he explains, if that is the case. Others are someone who wants to know if their book has already arrived. “No, we have not received it yet,” he says then, “as soon as it arrives, we will notify you.” Because today Monday, May 5, the first day of opening to the public, everything in the bookstore is what it was when they closed. “We are waiting for the carrier,” he says. “It can come at any time.”

This spring morning people circulate on the street with a certain nonchalance. There is no line in the butcher shop in front. In the corner, someone has abandoned three old books. Neighbors wear face masks, walk dogs, stop to look around the door. They do not dare to enter, only those who have made an appointment cross the threshold. “We have made an appointment every 15 minutes. Although we have the books ready, we prefer to allow for people to not accumulate, “says Carlota. The clients (because they are all women) arrive on time. “They don’t touch anything. If they want something more than what they have asked for, I will show it to them and if they want to take it away, they can do it without problem, ”he says.

Would you say that it pays to open under these conditions? “Yes, in fact, if it were a normal day, we would not have opened. The mornings of any day during the week were difficult ”

The client at 10.15, has taken a copy of Little compliment of the flight from the world, by Rémy Oudghiri (Alphabet), which she had asked for, and also one of Frankissstein: a love story, by Jeanette Winterson (Lumen), for which you have been curious at the time. Does it cost to open under these conditions? “Yes, in fact, if it were a normal day, we would not have opened. On Mondays we did not open. And, in general, the mornings of any day during the week were difficult, ”he explains. So it is a very profitable Monday. “This afternoon especially parents with children will come who have already been left with nothing to read and since the libraries are closed, they are desperate,” he says. Loyalty, where appropriate, has been key.

They have the complete agenda, and that they suffer a certain shortage. Things will still improve for “Thursday or Friday” when they expect to receive all the requested material. In La Calders, another bookstore in the neighborhood, more by the way, and close to the Mercat de Sant Antoni, the margin of the previous appointment has not been closed so much, and the blind is up and the neighbors come to ask. Many have placed orders, others have not. They come in, they don’t touch anything, they ask and they buy. Never more than one client per bookseller (there are two, Isabel Sucunza and Luigi Fugaroli) and always respecting the safety distance. They have received copies, but no news. What they sell the most? Boulder, by Eva Baltasar, “and books from the Christmas campaign”.

In the absence of the Sant Jordi promotion, the reader seems to have in mind, says Isabel, what was sold at Christmas, and that is what he is asking for. During the morning, the trickle of customers is constant. The feeling, in this new golden age of the local, is that, in the same way that the neighbors need a haircut, they need books, and they go to look for them near home. “The most amazing thing is that, having the feeling that they are waiting for us,” says Isabel.

At La Calders, they plan to open until 11pm, since the walks of their clients start at 8pm, and there is no point in closing earlier

Larger bookstores such as La Central or Laie, are still closed (Laie will start receiving clients by appointment today, La Central will wait until Monday May 11), the small ones, at the same time less dependent on an unsustainable structure and more in need of income, they are eager to resume the lost contact, knowing that their clients, with whom in many cases they come across on a daily basis, “need them”, as Carlota pointed out. The result surprises them for good. And it makes them unable to avoid thinking about how to adapt to changes that can be constant. If, when it was time to lock up at home in La Carbonera – the bookstores delivered their own books, cycling around the city, in the future, from La Calders, they plan to open until 11pm. The walks of a large part of their clientele start at 8:00 p.m., and they think that there is no point in closing earlier.

