The book ‘Philosophy. Origins of classical thought ‘, now available

Raised as a pleasant conversation with the great thinkers of classical antiquity, this book addresses from the origin of Western philosophy to the end of Greek thought with the different Hellenistic schools. It is all about an approach and an update of the vision of the seven wise men of Greece, the school of Miletus, Pythagoras, Heraclitus, Parmenides, Aspasia, Anaxagoras, Empedocles, Leucippus, Democritus, Protagoras, Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Epicurus …

How did they understand the order of things and the human being? Why did they give themselves these explanations? What has been his legacy in later philosophers? What can they teach us today?