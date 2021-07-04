The Book of Boba Fett will show Boba’s true nature

During his recent participation in the Star Wars Sessions podcast, the specialist Brendan wayne Not only did he talk about the little information he knows about the third season of “The Mandalorian”, but he also advanced the new series “The Book Boba Fett”, which has recently finished filming.

Director Robert Rodríguez directed the Mando season two episode titled “The Tragedy,” in which Boba Fett made his triumphant return to the Star Wars universe facing off against an entire unit of Stormtroopers. Rodríguez is also the main person in charge of this new Disney + series. There are many fans excited about the project, and Wayne too.

Like the Star Wars fanbase, Wayne loved this version of Boba and made it known to Rodriguez, saying, “Your Boba Fett identity – which is so clear – is so separate from Mando’s identity. , and what you did is beautiful ”.

Also, being a character of few words in the original trilogy, Rodriguez needed to establish who Boba is as an adult and how he differs from Mando. So, aside from the beskar and the helmet, who is Boba Fett? Well, according to Rodriguez, who Wayne cited, Boba Fett boils down to: “All killer, no filler”.

Wayne also broadcast that the series “The Book of Boba Fett” will reflect the true nature of boba, not Mando’s, saying:

I think that’s what we, as an audience, are going to get out of The Book of Boba Fett. Much more of that kind of feeling. It gets tougher than Mando. I feel like he doesn’t have a choice because he really was a different kind of character.

Although Boba Fett debuted in the famous animated series “Star Wars Holiday Special” and appeared in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” he had little dialogue or much screen time. He returned to the big screen in Attack of the Clones, but this time as a child, where they explained that he was actually a clone of his father, Jango Fett.

The animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” also included him in several storylines to show how he survived after Jango’s death and how he became a bounty hunter. We had to wait for the second season of “The Mandalorian” for an audiovisual format to show the abilities of adult Boba in its entirety.

This new Star Wars series is will premiere this December on the Disney + platform.

Via information | Star Wars Sessions