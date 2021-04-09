‘The Book of Boba Fett’ will have a key character from ‘the Mandalorian’

The Book of Boba Fett It was one of the most pleasant surprises after the end of the second season of The Mandalorian. The spin-off will premiere at the end of the year and although the details are scarce, already an important character leaked of history.

The above is courtesy of Cinelinx, who was trusted by a source an almost obvious detail for the rest of the fans. The Book of Boba Fett will present Din Djarin, also known as Mando and protagonist of The Mandalorian.

The filming of the series has already concluded and it is known that Command will have a special participation. At the moment it is unknown in how many episodes we will see Pedro Pascal and to what extent he will influence the plot. Recall that The Book of Boba Fett tells the story of the mythical star wars bounty hunter who reappears after falling into the well of Sarlacc in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

The Book of Boba Fett series for Disney Plus sits in the timeline of The Mandalorian and it will hit the streaming platform this year. The Rescue post-credit scene shows Boba Fetty Fennec Shand claiming the palace from Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine. The place was in the hands of Bib Fortuna, Jabba’s butler who assumes control of the place after the death of his boss.

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ will answer the biggest questions about Boba Fett

How Bib Fortuna escaped to his fate in Return of the Jedi is as mysterious as the way Fett fought the Sarlacc. According to the book A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett, the bounty hunter makes telepathic contact with Susejo, the first Sarlaac victim, who helps him break free via a jetpack explosion.

The book dates from 1996 and is not part of the canon, although we remember that Disney has not completely discarded the material of the expanded universe. The series would answer these questions through flashbacks. It is also reported that we will see the return of legendary bounty hunter like Bossk and Dengar. They both appear in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and have a close relationship with Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere in December 2021 on Disney Plus. The production is in charge of Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez and stars Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen and Pedro Pascal.

