The Book of Boba Fett will feature a key character from The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett, the new and upcoming spin-off of The Mandalorian, will feature a key character from the original series.

After the enormous success of the first live-action Star Wars series, it was very clear that Disney and Lucasfilm were going to bet on a lot more. This is how The Book of Boba Fett was born, the first spin-off of the acclaimed fiction The Mandalorian. This new series will premiere at the end of this year, and although many details are not known, it has already been revealed that an important character from the monarch series will appear in the spin-off.

Apparently, The Book of Boba Fett will feature Din Djarin, also known as Mando and the protagonist of The Mandalorian. The filming of the series has already concluded and it is known that Mando will have a special participation in this new spin-off. At the moment it is unknown in how many episodes we will see Pedro Pascal and to what extent he will influence the plot. Remember that this new series tells the story of the mythical bounty hunter from Star Wars who reappears after falling into the well of Sarlacc in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

A spin-off on the way

The Book of Boba Fett series, which we will see through Disney +, is located in the timeline of The Mandalorian and will arrive on the streaming platform this 2021. The post-credit scene of The Rescue shows Boba Fett and Fennec Shand claiming the Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine. The place was in the hands of Bib Fortuna, Jabba’s butler who assumes control of the place after the death of his boss.

It is estimated that the series will be released in December 2021 on Disney Plus. The production is in charge of Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez and stars Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen and Pedro Pascal.

