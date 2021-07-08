The Book of Boba Fett: Temuera Morrison revealed that Favreau, Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard directed episodes

Boba Fett is one of the most popular Star Wars characters despite not saying too many words in his original appearance. There’s something about the presence of a space bounty hunter that just captured fans for years and years. For the same reason, fans were thrilled when they found out about The Mandalorian – 91%, the series was not going to focus on the character that we all loved and already knew, but on one who resembled him. The expectations were very high and he met them.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The interesting thing about the matter is that gradually we could see Boba Fett played by Temuera Morrison himself. The actor played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – 66%. Boba is a clone of Jango, although he considered him his son. For this reason, the actor voiced Boba Fett in a new version of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – 94%. The actor in that role was very well received. The biggest proof of this is that soon after it was announced that a series centered on that bounty hunter would be made for Disney Plus called The Book of Boba Fett.

Again the expectations are enormous and more because among the executive producers we have Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodríguez. Recently, Morrison I can’t help but reveal that the latter had directed some episodes of the series:

Robert was brought in to lead some [episodios] more. There are some wonderful directors involved. It’s hard work, what we do now [tiene] a whole new system, with COVID in place, health and safety regulations.

It may also be of your interest: Disney reveals first look at Star Wars: Visions anime and premiere date

That comment made the hopes pinned on the series even higher. It also made fans wonder who the other directors he spoke of in that comment would be. We now know the answer to that mystery, although perhaps partially.

The actor gave an interview for Express in which he reiterated that there are great directors involved and revealed the names. I doubt that there is a Star Wars fan who is not going to get excited when reading the names mentioned by the actor:

Jon Favreau came up with some magic formulas. We have great directors with us — Robert Rodriguez, Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni. It’s just a new world! It is a new world. They like to keep Star Wars things well-guarded.

That’s how it is. The directors are Favreau, Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard. All three had already directed episodes of The MandalorianSo fans can be sure this new series is in the right hands. There is no doubt about it. All of them have shown to understand this cinematographic universe and have known well how to bring it to the small screen. In fact, people trust so much Favreau Y Filoni that from time to time rumors related to them arise. For example, on more than one occasion it has been said that one of them could be the new manager of Lucasfilm. Another that emerged not long ago is that it could be that they are already working on a reboot of the sequel trilogy. It is highly unlikely that this will happen, but the fans who hated them are so keen for them to cease to exist that rumors begin to emerge that Disney is going to fulfill their prayers.

Then again, The Mandalorian is so cool that it reminded Ewan McGregor of his love for this franchise:

For me, now that I started doing the Kenobi series, which is similar in the technology they used, the Mandalorian series brought me back into the world of Star Wars and in a way that I did not expect. I had my own experience with this one in the nineties, but I was amazed at how much I liked it.

Continue reading: Star Wars: Disney to rename Boba Fett’s ship