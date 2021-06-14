The Book of Boba Fett: Robert Rodríguez directed several episodes of the series – Tomatazos

The Star Wars Universe continues to expand and fans prepare every day to meet their favorite characters or to meet new ones who are close to reaching this galaxy far, far away. Although the franchise has been successful for years both in film and television and even with the novels that have emerged from the saga, its passage through the live-action series is setting an important guideline.

The Mandalorian – 91% gave their stories a notable makeover after their stumbling blocks with Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%; Introducing a new character within a familiar context brought a fresh touch to the franchise and was received positively by fans. The character played by Pedro Pascal became a model of a hero who, although he has a solo trip, is capable of asking for help in exchange for favors.

Despite being so faithful to his ideology, he shows a certain respect for life, which is what begins to generate changes in his path, the most notable being his relationship with little Grogu. The series created by Jon Favreau also had the opportunity to bring back other well-known characters from the animated series to Luke Skaywalker (Mark Hamill) himself and the return of one of the most popular bounty hunters in the saga: Boba Fett.

The arrival of the character marked an important plot twist, especially since the boy is taken from Din Djarin and now he is fighting to get him back safely. Fett, for his part, becomes an important ally for the protagonist and his place in the post-credits scene of the second season opens the doors to a new story. The Book of Boba Fett will be the first of many series that will follow in step The Mandalorian, and in recent days its filming ended.

During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba Fett, in addition to having previously collaborated with the film franchise, spoke about how the filming of this first season was lived. The actor highlighted that one of the most frequent directors was Robert Rodriguez, who also directed the episode of “La Tragedia”, which was his first appearance in The Mandalorian.

Robert was brought in to lead some [episodios] more. There are some wonderful directors involved. It’s hard work, what we do now, [tiene] a completely new system, with COVID in place, health and safety regulations.

Rodríguez has a very particular style in his films that have been described as “neo-western action”, always giving it a touch of the western type. Among his filmography, the children’s saga Mini Espías stands out – 93%, in addition to the so-called “Trilogy of Mexico” that includes El Mariachi – 93%, Gunman and Once Upon a Time in Mexico – 68%. Of course, in his career La Ciudad Del Sin has also been notable – 78% (in collaboration with Quentin Tarantino and Frank Miller) and Machete – 72%.