The Book of Boba Fett finished filming

The Book of Boba Fett series has already finished filming, and actress Ming-Na Wen celebrated it this way.

It’s only been six months since the second installment of The Mandalorian ended. However, the Star Wars universe on Disney + has not taken a break and continues to work on its future projects. With the first season of The Bad Remittance already on the air, the streaming platform is currently working on Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. While The Book of Boba Fett has just finished filming.

Said spin-off, which was announced at the end of the last episode of The Mandalorian, has finally finished its filming in the midst of a pandemic. This incredible news was announced by one of its protagonists, Ming-Na Wen, who will once again play the bounty hunter Fennec Shand in this new series. In an Instagram post, the actress revealed that she has a tradition to celebrate the end of filming: to give a “funny” gift to the whole team.

In this case, she decided to give away phone necklaces, a gadget that she began using while recording The Book of Boba Fett. “I kept losing my phone on set and got tired of looking for it. With all the COVID protocols, masks and shields, there were just too many additional things to think about. So I started using this phone hanger! ”Said the actress. The gift also has a logo that says “With love, Fennec Shand”, and according to the actress it has hidden details.

A highly anticipated series!

Now that The Book of Boba Fett has finished filming, the post-production team has to start shaping this new Star Wars series, in which Temuera Morrison will return as Boba Fett. In this new fiction, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez are executive producers, and it is expected to premiere on Disney + in December 2021.