‘The Book of Boba Fett’ ends its filming and this is what Ming-Na Wen has gifted the team

It’s only been six months since the end of the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’, but the ‘Star Wars’ universe on Disney + continues to advance at the speed of light. With the first season of ‘La remitsa mala’ already broadcast, they are in the middle of filming they are ‘Andor’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ … and another of the series that Lucasfilm prepares has just finished its recording.

‘The Book of Boba Fett’, the spin-off that was announced at the end of the last episode of ‘The Mandalorian’, has finished its filming. It has been announced by one of its protagonists, Ming-Na Wen, who will once again play the bounty hunter Fennec Shand in this new series.

The ‘Agents of SHIELD’ actress said in an Instagram post that has a tradition to celebrate the end of filming: to give a “funny” gift to the whole team. In this case, she has decided on some phone hanging necklaces, a gadget that she started using while recording ‘The Book of Boba Fett’.

“I kept losing my phone on set and got tired of looking for it. With all the COVID protocols, masks and shields, there were too many additional things to think about,” Wen recalls. “So I started using this phone hanger!” The gift also has a logo that says “With love, Fennec Shand”, and according to the actress it has hidden details.

By the end of the year

All set for the post-production team to start shaping this new ‘Star Wars’ series, in which Temuera Morrison will return as Boba Fett. His presence in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’, after having played Jango Fett in the prequels, was one of the big surprises.

Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez are executive producers, and it is expected to premiere on Disney + in December 2021. Lucasfilm is said to be preparing a major crossover between ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and ‘Ahsoka’ in the future. Another spin-off, ‘Rangers of the New Republic’, was to be part of these plans, but the firing of Gina Carano would have put the series in limbo.