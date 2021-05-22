The Bonoloto leaves seven winners of more than 26,000 euros and the jackpot rises to 1.9 million

The Bonoloto draw for this Saturday, May 22, 2021 has been settled without first category winners (six hits), so for the next draw, to be held on Monday, May 24, it will be put into play a jackpot of 1.9 million euros.

Second category (five hits plus the complementary one), on the other hand, there are a total of seven hitters. Each of them will charge an amount of 26,756.01 euros.

For their part, there were 52 third-category winners (five hits), which will charge 1,800 euros. In the fourth category (four hits) there were 4,395 successful, who charge 33.74 euros per person.

In the fifth category (three hits) there were 84,160 winners, who take 4 euros. Finally, the reitengro corresponds to some 500,000 winners.

The Bonoloto draw is held from Monday to Saturday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. The bets have a price of 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest raffle organized by LAE.

To play it is necessary to place at least two bets. In the simple mode, the player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, from which they must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In multiple mode you can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.