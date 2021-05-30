The bombshell that the movie Black Widow could bring

For now it is only a theory, but if true, the villain of the film Black Widow could be more spectacular than expected.

After it was released Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), we have not had any movies of Marvel studios for a long time. But that will change when it hits theaters and Disney Plus. Black widow starring Scarlett Johansson. This story will have as a villain Taskmaster, a character whose identity under the mask they have not yet shown.

Now there is a spectacular theory that is circulating on the Internet about Taskmaster. Since it could actually be a clone of Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier. A character that lately is gaining a lot of relevance in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe thanks to the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In fact, the one great mystery of Black widow is the identity of his villain, Taskmaster. He has the ability to mimic the physical movements of anyone he observes, making them extremely dangerous. In the trailers we have seen him anticipating Natasha romanoff Y Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David harbor), but also uses exclusive techniques of Captain America, Black panther, Hawk Eye and other well-known heroes. But … Who is under the mask? Could be Melina vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) or Rick mason (OT Fagbenle), but this will not shock anyone. So who knows if the Russians did not experiment with the blood of The Winter Soldier and they cloned it.

The movie needs some twist in its story to impact fans.

After the failure of the rest of the subjects of the Winter Soldier, plans HYDRA could have been directed to make more soldiers like Bucky rather than replicating the formula in other people. Also introduce cloning in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe It could be something very interesting and with many ramifications, something that the film studio loves.

This would explain why Marvel studios he’s been working so hard to keep everything a secret about Taskmaster and it would also show that HYDRA is still alive, despite the fact that it has received heavy defeats against The Avengers. It would also make the story of Bucky barnes, it would even give the character a goal for future installments.

Would you like the villain of Black Widow to be a clone of The Winter Soldier? Leave us your comments below. We will find out the truth when the film is released on July 9, 2021. While we wait, we can see all the films of Marvel studios on Disney Plus.