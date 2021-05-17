The bombshell is confirmed: the Lakers will play against the Warriors

An open secret is confirmed, the series of morbid and a bombshell worthy of the best history of the NBA. The Lakers beat the Pelicans and remain seventh in the Western Conference in one of the rarest seasons ever. Portland’s victory against some Nuggets who were interested in losing (if they won, they would have crossed the Angelenos in the first round) leaves Frank Vogel’s team in the play-in. An anomaly that nobody expected at the beginning of the course in that kind of preview that the NBA has invented because of the coronavirus pandemic but that has doubled from two to four teams this campaign. The taste that Adam Silver is taking in this increase in excitement is more than justified, And after so much criticism of the system, the competition has turned out all round. To such an extent that they will have the Lakers and Warriors in the first round, two of the biggest attractions of the season. And LeBron and Curry, two players faced by the narrative even personally. Two of the best players of all time who three years ago were playing the title and now the playoffs will be played.

The Lakers won a game without history, marked by everything and nothing. On the one hand, they had an obligation to win; on the other, they were going to do it before some sultry Pelicans that already said goodbye to the season a few days ago and that they start, now officially, a period of reflection that will be accompanied by some changes and many decisions. They didn’t play Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball … they all watched a game that didn’t interest them in street clothes. The good news among so many casualties was given Willy Hernangómez, who was the best of his with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists, and closes a campaign of considerable merit in which he has ended up making a hole in the rotation of a Stan Van Gundy who is questioned in his first year of return to the best league in the world.

The Angelenos had a bit of everything and didn’t push the machine too hard. LeBro finished with 25 points in 27 minutes (and a little ankle scare in the fourth quarter, we’ll see how that affects the Lakers) and has reached that scoring average for the 17th time in his career (in all the seasons that he has played except in the first one, well), a historical record. What’s more, next on that list are Kobe, Jordan, Durant and Malone with … 12 each. In addition to LeBron, the entire Lakers quintet surpassed ten points with special mention for Andre Drummond, who, Among many criticisms since his arrival (some deserved, others not so much), he has gone to 13 points and 13 rebounds. Marc Gasol enjoyed more minutes than his counterpart (27 by 21) and finished with a bland statistic (3 + 7 + 4) but contributed in those intangibles that can be key in the playoffs. And he coincided with Willy for many minutes, of course.

The regular season ends with the Pelicans saying goodbye and the Lakers in a situation in which nobody expected them to be at the beginning of the season, when they were favorites. Then came injuries and selective memory, but the handicap is not small for a team that, if it has LeBron and Davis physically well, can win. They have to overcome Curry’s Warriors first (and all that that implies) and, if they achieve this, they will play the first round against some Suns who have had less luck than usually accompanying a team that is second in the Conference West. And of course, a seventh has never won the ring. The Knicks, who started in the round of 16 in 1999 (another shortened season, 50 games due to lockout)They reached the Finals, but it has been the top of that kind of crush. Of course, with LeBron James you never know. The King wants to defend his crown tooth and nail after a course full of difficulties (for everyone) and the first bump for this will be in his most intimate enemy, a star without whom it is impossible to understand his career. And yes, LeBron is on his way to 37 … but he’s LeBron. Little more to add.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 132 – 116 DENVER NUGGETS

The victory of the Oregon team left the Lakers seventh and prevents Damian Lillard and company from playing the play-in. With Terry Stotts walking the tightrope, The Blazers will play the project against the Nuggets, who could choose a rival, since if they won they would have crossed with the Lakers, something that nobody wants. Denver played with the headlines, but with little conviction and few minutes: less than 17 for Nikola Jokic (21 points), 15 for Michael Porter Jr. (9), less than 14 for Facundo Campazzo (2 + 2 + 2). And in the Blazers, more need: 22, with 10 assists for a Lillard who finishes another season at Olympus (almost 29 points per night), 24 from CJ McCollum and 20 + 13 from Jusuf Nurkic, who ends a season full of doubts with a great performance. In addition, 14 + 15 for the cool Enes Kanter from the bench and 10 points for Carmelo. And now, with the project shaking, to see the faces with Jokic to try a machado in a playoffs in which no one has them. It is what has an idea based only on attacking, a lack of continuity that inexorably takes you away from the ring. Things that happen.