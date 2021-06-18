The BoJ approves the extension of its aid until March 2022 due to the pandemic

Tokyo, Jun 18 (.) .- The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced this Friday the extension of financial aid programs to companies until March 2022 in response to the pandemic, as well as the maintenance of its extensive battery of measures flexibilizers.

In its two-day monthly meeting on monetary policy concluded today, the BoJ agreed to extend for six more months the Special Financial Support Program in Response to Covid-19, activated as aid to companies and which ended in September of this year.

The bank approved the measure with a majority of 8 votes and one abstention, since, as stated in a statement, the institution expects that the financial stress situation caused by the health crisis will continue to last this year, although there are signs of gets better.

The financial institution also decided to maintain its policy of monetary flexibility, because this second quarter is expected to be another one of contraction for the Japanese economy, according to analysts.

The BoJ keeps short-term interest rates at negative 0.1% through control of the yield curve and guides the 10-year government bond yield around zero interest.

The BoJ has granted funds to banks to extend loans to companies affected by the economic crisis derived from the covid-19 pandemic.

The extensive purchase of corporate bonds and promissory notes has been another measure to combat the economic impact of the health crisis.

The Bank will buy these private debt assets with a maximum amount of 20 trillion yen (152,261 million euros) until the end of March 2022.

These measures are expected to alleviate the lack of liquidity that affects the non-manufacturing sector -especially businesses such as bars and restaurants- due to the prolonged states of health emergency in the main Japanese cities, mainly in Tokyo and Osaka.

The Central Bank of Japan also sets the maximum amount for the purchase of assets such as exchange-traded funds at 12 trillion yen (90,437 million euros) per year.

Regarding inflation, the persistent stability of prices in Japan contrasts with concerns about a boom in prices in the United States, where these perspectives have led to a plan to advance the withdrawal of stimuli.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) of the world’s leading economy indicated on Wednesday that it will start raising interest rates in 2023, sooner than expected. Monetary policy will remain intact.

In Japan, the consumer price index, a key inflation indicator, rose 0.1% in May compared to the previous year, according to data released today by the Executive.

This is the first rise in the CPI for the first time in 14 months according to data from the Ministry of the Interior and Communications, although it is still very far from the BoJ target of 2% per year.

In the United States, by contrast, the index shot up 5% in May, the fastest rise in 12 years.

