The Bogus “Super Dollars” That Fooled the World for Two Decades

The forgery was so perfect that even US Secret Service experts could not initially determine whether it was real dollars or a copy before them.

Only after a sophisticated forensic analysis were they able to confirm that they were fakes.

But those $ 100 bills were so millimeter perfect who nicknamed them “The false superdollars.”

They had the same high-tech color change ink as real US dollars.

They were also printed on paper with exactly the same fiber composition as the originals: three-quarters of American cotton and one-quarter of linen.

The recorded images were, if anything, finer than those produced by the United States Bureau of Engraving and Printing.



Kirill Kukhmar Even machines were hard to recognize counterfeit.

A little variation, then reported the New York Times, which revealed that they were not original.

The United States was very alarmed that counterfeits were passing through the banks undetectedas no one could tell the difference.

These “super dollars” circulated around the world in the 1990s and 2000s.

During these years, the United States decided to change the design of the US $ 100 bills twice, but counterfeiters managed to adapt.

They appeared in Denmark, France, Austria, Germany, Latvia, Russia, the Czech Republic, and Ireland. Also in Russia.



Getty ImagesCriminals in Russia used them shamelessly.

For years they were a headache for the FBI.

They did not know where they came from or who was producing them

And it would take a sting operation of more than 8 years to start making arrests.

The first ones were made in California and New Jersey, after federal investigators found several shipments of these bills in ships from Southeast Asia.

Those arrested had connections to international criminal networks but the FBI had long suspected that something bigger was going on.

Counterfeits were not manufactured by petty criminals or highly sophisticated criminal cartels, but the North Korean government, US authorities said.



Getty ImagesIn June 2019, Trump became the first US president to set foot on North Korean soil.

Over and over again these bills turned up in the hands of North Korean diplomats, perhaps to increase the income of the country, which had suffered a series of famines and the collapse of its partner, the Soviet Union.

However, North Korea denies any accusations of being involved in printing counterfeit money.

“The North Koreans have denied being involved in the distribution and manufacture of counterfeits, but the evidence is overwhelming that they are,” then-Deputy Under Secretary for Terrorism Financing and Financial Crime at the Treasury Department Daniel Glaser told the New York Times.

“There is no question about North Korea’s involvement,” he said.

Other authorities described the forgery as “a serious assault on the monetary system from United States”.



Getty Images The Playboy Mansion played an important role in dismantling criminal gangs.

However, among the FBI’s priorities was stop the circulation of these bills on US soil.

The arrival of “super dollars” to its ports was linked to the smuggling of cigarettes and drugs.

The agency designed a double plan to attract the largest number of criminals involved in the plot: a fake wedding and a divorce party at the Playboy Mansion.

It worked, and 87 arrests were made in all.

But it is believed that a small number of super dollar counterfeits are still in circulation currently.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.