The BOE publishes the pardons to the prisoners of the ‘procés’

The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes this Wednesday the nine royal decrees of the Ministry of Justice approved by the Government by which the prison sentences are partially commuted to the nine procés prisoners convicted of sedition and embezzlement.

Specifically, former Vice President Oriol Junqueras benefit from this measure of grace; the former councilors Jordi Turull, Räul Romeva, Joaquim Forn and Josep Rull; the former leader of the ANC and current secretary of JxCat, Jordi Sànchez; the president of Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart; the former president of the Parliament Carme Forcadell; and former councilwoman Dolors Bassa.

All of them, who have been in prison for more than three and a half years, have their disqualification penalties maintained, so they will not be able to hold public office, and their release is conditioned on not repeating or committing other serious crimes during a period of time. period of between three to six years.

According to the BOE, Oriol Junqueras, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Turull and Josep Rull are imposed a six-year disqualification; Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart, aged five; Räul Romeva and Carme Forcadell, four; and Dolors Bassa, three years old.

Now, once the pardons have been made effective with the king’s signature and their publication in the BOE, the files of the “procés” prisoners will go to the Supreme Court which, as the sentencing court, is the one that has to paralyze compliance with convictions. The condemned pro-independence leaders will then be able to leave prison for good.

