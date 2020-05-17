The State official newsletter has published the new Health Order on the relaxation of restrictions in the field of Sport during the state of alarm, in phase 2. In addition, it also incorporates the news that affects teams from regions that are still in phase 0, as is the case of Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid or Barcelona, among others.

The Official State Gazette already includes the new measures to be followed by football clubs for training during Phase 2. training in groups of a maximum of 14 players, the changing rooms and up to 50% of the capacity of the facilities for use by athletes can be reached. They may also be held technical work meetings with a maximum of 15 participants. In addition, the importance of carrying out periodic prevention and disinfection measures of the facilities.

During phase 2, the referees may access the facilities to exercise following the same protocol that applies to athletes and technical personnel. Further, the entry of the media is prohibited in training and sharing material for individual use.

And the teams that are still in phase 0?

In the case of clubs whose territories remain in Phase 0 of de-escalation, as in Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid among others, they will also have as of this Monday with new measures planned for training.

They will be able to carry out the training in small groups of several athletes, up to a maximum of ten, maintaining the prevention distances, of two meters in general, and avoiding in any case, situations in which physical contact occurs, as established in the additional provision.

In addition, the performance of the training tasks will be carried out, whenever possible, in turns, avoiding exceeding 30% of capacity that for athletes have the facility. The use of changing rooms.

The League could start in Phase 2

In Phase 2 «the competition may be resumed professional as long as the evolution of the sanitary situation allows it », as it appears in the BOE. In addition, the competition will resume without public and behind closed doors and yes the media entry.

The Higher Sports Council will determine the number of people who can access to the stadiums and pavilions, all of which are necessary for the development of the competition.