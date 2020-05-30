Madrid, May 30 . .- The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes this Saturday the easing measures applicable to the territories that enter phase 3 of the de-escalation of the COVID-19 crisis.

The islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera will debut phase 3 next Monday, while 70% of the population will be in phase 2 and 30% will remain in phase 1.

According to the BOE, in this phase “retail establishments and commercial premises and professional service activities may be opened regardless of their useful surface for exhibition and sale, provided that their capacity is limited to fifty percent.”

“The public areas and recreational areas of shopping centers and parks are also allowed to the public, limiting their capacity to forty percent. Likewise, the capacity of commercial premises and establishments located therein is also set at a fifty percent, “he adds.

Likewise, “in the hotel and restaurant business, bar consumption is permitted provided that the safety distance between clients or, where appropriate, groups of clients, of two meters is guaranteed. In this way, a regime equivalent to that allowed for table consumption, for which a distance of two meters is maintained between tables or groupings of tables. Likewise, outdoor terraces are allowed to open to seventy-five percent of their permitted capacity. “

With regard to hotels and tourist accommodation, public areas are allowed to open to the public as long as they do not exceed fifty percent of their capacity.

In the field of culture, the possibility of cultural activities in libraries and museums stands out, and sports allow medium-term training in federated non-professional leagues, as well as the holding of shows and sports activities.

“With regard to tourist activities, the conditions for the practice of active tourism and nature activities are relaxed with groups of up to thirty people,” according to the BOE.

“In terms of congresses, a limit of eighty attendees is established and or, the recreational tourist centers, zoos and aquariums may be reopened with a maximum capacity of fifty percent.”

The BOE publishes that “Casinos, establishments for collective money and games of chance, gambling halls, arcades, raffles and tombolas, specific betting venues and other premises and facilities assimilable to activity are allowed to reopen to the public recreational games and betting, provided that it does not exceed fifty percent of the permitted capacity and the hygiene and prevention measures provided for in the order are complied with. “

“It is also allowed to carry out free time activities aimed at children and young people, provided that the hygiene and prevention measures provided for in this order are complied with.”

