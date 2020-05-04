The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published today the five orders to regulate phases 0 and, in some cases, 1 also of de-escalation, whose main points focus on hospitality, the opening to the public of certain shops and services , mobility and social restrictions.

The Government has decided to extend from 30 to 50 percent the capacity allowed in terraces of hotel establishments from phase 1; Meetings of up to 10 people will also be allowed, more flexibility to attend funerals, funerals and ecclesiastical ceremonies.

It will also allow the reopening of retail establishments and commercial premises and the provision of similar services of up to 400 square meters, which can be accessed by appointment and under important safety and hygiene measures.

The archives will be able to reopen their doors and provide services to the public from Monday morning. Their services will preferably be telematic, however, when absolutely essential, citizens may request the face-to-face consultation by appointment.

The compulsory use of masks on public transport will be mandatory, which during phase 0 will maintain the current conditions of use.

Later they will be able to move in private transports of up to nine seats, including the driver, two people for each row of seats; and in collective public transport, efforts will be made to guarantee the maximum possible distance, taking as a reference half of the available seats available, and two travelers for each square meter in the area to travel on foot.

Likewise, works in which there is no interference with persons not related to the activity of the work will be allowed again; and also those that are carried out in premises, houses or other delimited areas of the building that are not inhabited, and to which residents do not have access while the works last.

Finally, the BOE also publishes the order that establishes the implementation of a flexible process, of permanent dialogue and collaboration with the autonomous communities.