Madrid, May 16 . .- The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published this Saturday the order of the Ministry of Health that relaxes certain national restrictions in the application of phase 2 of the de-escalation, which will affect, from this Monday, to the island of Formentera (Balearic Islands), and those of La Graciosa, El Hierro and La Gomera (Canary Islands).

Likewise, the BOE fully incorporates into phase 1 of the de-escalation the Valencian Community, that of Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia; with which 32 million inhabitants will notice the relief of restrictions due to the coronavirus, although the Community of Madrid, Barcelona and large urban areas of Castilla y León will have to wait.

The BOE published this Saturday also introduces a third additional provision on commercial or promotional actions that authorizes discounts at commercial establishments “accompanied by measures aimed at ensuring that there are no crowds that prevent the maintenance of the safety distance, compliance of the limits of capacity, or that compromise the rest of the measures established “in the order.

If these rules are not complied with, adds this provision, businesses must carry out the “immediate cessation of the aforementioned commercial or promotional actions if necessary”.

Regarding the main measures established for phase 2, it is worth mentioning, firstly, those that seek to guarantee the protection of workers in their workplace, as well as to avoid the concentration of people at certain times in the new scenario provided by this phase 2.

In the social sphere, these measures affecting circulation, attendance at funerals, funerals and places of worship are made more flexible, and weddings will be allowed for a limited number of attendees.

With regard to retail trade and service provision, shopping centers and parks may be reopened to the public, restaurant businesses, except nightclubs and nightlife bars, may reopen to the public for consumption on the premises .

The public areas of hotels and tourist accommodation may be reopened to the public, that of establishments intended for cultural events and shows, but always with capacity restrictions and under security measures.

Visits by a family member to sheltered housing and residential centers for people with disabilities will also be allowed.

In the field of sport, the criteria and conditions for the resumption of professional leagues and for the reopening of indoor sports facilities and swimming pools for sports use, are arranged in turn and prior appointment is required.

The conditions are also established for the opening of the recreational pools to the public and the groups that can carry out active tourism and nature activities are expanded to twenty people, in addition to allowing congresses, meetings, business meetings and conferences to be held. without exceeding the number of fifty attendees.

