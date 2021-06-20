The Bank of England (BoE for its acronym in English) is taking heart from its work to launch a digital pound. After various attacks on bitcoin by the governor of the monetary regulator, Andrew Bailey, its fintech director Tom Mutton has stated that the technology behind central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could be “tens of thousands of times more efficient per transaction” than Satoshi Nakamoto’s brainchild.

Speaking at the Future of Financial Technologies Conference on Thursday, Mutton gave attendees an overview of the Bank of England’s current position on CBDCs. Much of the speech reiterated the Uncommitted interest of the Bank in the development of a CBDC and its alleged commitment to keep the cash “on hand while [la gente] want to use it, “but also addressed comments from a 2020 Bank survey on CBDCs.

Mutton exposed the Bank of England’s counterpoints to the concerns raised in the survey, including the need to preserve privacy, increase public confidence and ensure equitable access to technology.

He also addressed concerns around energy and the environment, saying: “Bitcoin, given its performance deficiencies and their energy inefficiency, it is not at all a relevant comparison for the type of technology that we could use in a digital currency of a central bank. “

Mutton urged environmentally concerned British citizens not to “despise the blockchain for the shortcomings of bitcoin.”