The Guardian. “It was hurtful, but I knew they were wrong. I was not confused. I knew it was wrong to make fun of someone’s body shape, it doesn’t seem like something you can do to a human being“. Data-reactid =” 25 “>” They made fun of my body when I was younger, “Silverstone says in a recent interview with The Guardian.” It was hurtful, but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that It wasn’t right to make fun of someone’s body shape, it doesn’t seem like something that can be done to a human being. ”

love acting for a long timeAfter his work in the Batman movie, he has since rediscovered his passion and we can currently see it in comedy & nbsp;Bad Therapy& nbsp; -Digital premiered on April 17th- and soon in the & nbsp;The Nanny Club from Netflix. “data-reactid =” 32 “> Although Silverstone confesses that he stopped” loving acting for a long time “after his work on the Batman movie, he has since rediscovered his passion and we can currently see it in comedy. Bad Therapy -Digitally released last April 17- and soon in the series-reboot of The Nanny Club from Netflix.

keep loving”His profession and that “He wants to continue doing theater until he dies.”“data-reactid =” 37 “> Anyway, and despite the fact that she has not enjoyed success in the same way as she did in the beginning, Alicia continues to be happy doing what she is passionate about. After almost 30 years working as a sentenced actress that he “continues to love” his profession and that he “wants to continue doing theater until he dies”.