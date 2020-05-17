Izabel Goulart is without a doubt one of our favorite WAGs. With his eternal smile and positivity filled with joy each of his appearances.

Her Instagram account is full of, in addition to incredible photos as a model, messages of optimism and willpower. And it is that in Ángel de Victoria’s Secret he has achieved his dreams based on tenacity and discipline.

The body 10 of which it boasts is not a divine gift but the fruit of a lot of exercise and a strict diet. The young woman, under the hastag ‘BodyIza’, shares with her followers on Social Networks some of her training routines, which are not at all light.

An hour of cardio a day and all kinds of circuits, weights and abs. The couple of the German goalkeeper is, whatever you look at it, the body that arrives to the summer 2020 more fit.

Boxing

When it comes to burning calories boxing is always a good option. Whether with a bag or in the air, Goulart is a great fan of this discipline, with which you can burn between 700 and 400 calories

Boxing is the quintessential “fat burning” workout. It also defines all the muscles since the coordination of the large muscle groups is total. The impact on the sac activates all the muscles of the shoulders and arms, the core area (pectorals, abdominals and back), is at all times in motion as well as the buttocks and legs.

Cardio

Whether running, jumping or in apparatus, Izabel has confessed that she performs one hour a day minimum of cradiovascular exercise.

Despite what many might think, its athletic structure, although it may come from good genetics, is maintained daily.

Stretching

The stretches of the Brazilian are not suitable for all audiences. Yoga and Pilates poses that demonstrate the great flexibility and balance of Trapp’s fiancée.

The footballer and the mannequin share both the passion for exercise and the fact of having a spectacular physique. Tall, slim and handsome, seeing them together is a postcard of ‘couple goals’.

TRX

The TRX system – training system based on the performance of exercises in suspension – is already a common thing in gyms. However, a few years ago it was something quite unknown and elitist.

Izabel has been an expert in this for a long time. In fact, she is a specialist in making exercises as difficult as possible by increasing the slope of her body.

Core

The Brazilian’s abs are one of her strengths. In fact, most of the exercises you upload to your networks work this part of the body.

Whether it’s his own weight, medicine ball or TRX, Goulart proves once again that hard work is the only thing that offers real results.

Not even the quarantine has made the model stop exercising her core. At home and using the door, we see her defying laziness and excuses.

Dumbbells

Despite what they consider to be the weights are not the exercise preferred by the models (given the mistaken belief of the excessive increase of muscular mass) the WAG is a great practitioner of the exercises with weight. Hence its definition and form.

To those who thought that being a Victoria’s Secret model was easy, I recommend that you start doing the Izabel routine.