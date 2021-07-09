The body of the sister of the first lady of Paraguay is recovered from the rubble of Surfside

The Government of Paraguay confirmed this Thursday the recovery of three of the bodies of nationals of the six who were trapped in the rubble after the collapse of the Champlain Towers in Surfside – Miami Beach at dawn on June 24, including that of the sister of the first lady of that country, Silvana López-Moreira.

Although the Foreign Ministry statement did not include the names of the three deceased, Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo pointed out hours before, in statements to local media, that they were Sophía López-Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and one of their children.

“The National Chancellery, with deep pain, regrets to announce that the bodies of three nationals were recovered on the date in Miami Dade, Florida, USA. The National Chancellery expresses its regret and heartfelt condolences to the Pettengill and López Moreira families. The National Chancellery will continue to provide support to the Luna Villalba, López Moreira and Pettengill families in these difficult circumstances, in the process of recovering their loved ones ”, reads the letter issued by the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry.

In the south building of Champlain Towers, where the relatives of the page had an apartment, there were also two other daughters of the couple that night and Lady Luna Villalba, a 23-year-old young woman who traveled as a nanny for the family, whose bodies have not yet been found.

“The National Chancellery will continue to provide support to the Luna Villalba, López Moreira and Pettengill families in these difficult circumstances, in the process of recovering their loved ones,” the statement added.

Last Thursday, June 24, after hearing the news of the collapse, the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, suspended his schedule and stayed at the presidential residence of Mburuvicha Roga for the rest of the week.

For her part, the first lady traveled with other relatives to Miami to follow the rescue tasks from the place, as did the Pettengills.

Last weekend, Lady Luna Villalba’s mother and cousin also flew to Miami, as reported on that date by the Foreign Ministry.

The death toll in the collapsed building in Miami-Dade, southeastern Florida, stands at 64, 15 days after the collapse, according to official figures.