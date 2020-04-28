Daniela Cortés, the couple of Sebastián Villa, He has publicly denounced the Boca Juniors player for gender violence through his social networks. The young woman has highlighted the psychological and physical violence that she suffered with the Colombian player and has shared the heartbreaking testimony with images. The footballer did not take long to react to the publication and shared a video about the events and he will try to clarify everything “with the right people”.

“Unfortunately I have to do this today, because I can’t take it anymore !! They were 2 years living together of many sufferings in which I forgave and I forgave blows waiting for a change from him and it never happened! ”, relates on his Instagram profile Daniela Cortés, partner of Boca player Sebastián Villa.

The young woman describes the Boca player as «A physical and psychological abuser» and ensures that “many people are a witness.” “I don’t understand a” professional “person how he is capable of doing so much damage and why He has bad friends, he only dedicates to threaten and humiliate, I feel a great pain having to be in a country that I do not know and where I am alone without my family and not being able to travel and run away in fear that something will happen with my life and that of my family. This is the true Sebastián Villa, the one who mistreats women, because I was not the only one », he says in his message.

Sebastián Villa’s response

Hours after Daniela Cortés shared the aforementioned publication with her followers, Sebastián himself has reacted to the events and shared a video in which he assures that He is not at home and he does not know the intentions with which that message has been published.

«Hello, good evening to all, Sebastián Villa speaks to you. And well, as a result of what is being seen on the networks, I wanted to tell you that I have my mother, my sisters, my little niece, my cousins, I have women in my family…. Clarify that I am not in my house, that I do not know with what intentions what is published is being published. From tomorrow I will begin to clarify the situation with the right people, a happy night for everyone, “said the Boca player in a video posted on his Instagram profile.