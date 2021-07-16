Tier 1: The Board of Directors approves the 10: 1 split

Tier 1, a business group that provides IT services, which at the beginning of the month reached a strategic agreement for the creation of the Retailware Technologies SL company, with the objective of help retailers optimize their logistics and mobility environment, today announces the board approval of a split.

According to the Tier 1 statement at the CNMV, the Board of Directors approves at the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on July 12, the splitting of the number of shares of the Company (SPLIT) into which the share capital is divided, in the proportion of ten (10) new shares for each old share by reducing the unit nominal value of each share of 0.10 euros at one cent of a euro (€ 0.01), without variation in the number of share capital, and the consequent modification of article 5 of the bylaws.