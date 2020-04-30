Anyone will be able to download, transform and share for any purpose, including the commercial one, for free and without having to ask for authorization. more than 25 million digitization images from the National Library of Spain corresponding to public domain works.

It is the intention of the Permanent Commission of the Royal Board of Trustees of the BNE that, on Friday April 24, approved the request to the Ministry of Culture for authorization to suppress payment for the commercial use of these snapshots.

This measure applies to images of works in the public domain of the Hispanic Digital Library and the Digital Newspaper Library

Among the millions of images that can be freely used we find from manuscripts to incunabula through old books, drawings, engravings, photographs, maps, scores or historical publications like newspapers and magazines. All this material is available on the portals of the Hispanic Digital Library and the Digital Newspaper Library.

The Hispanic Digital Library and the Digital Newspaper Library available to anyone

The Hispanic Digital Library, which we talked about in the past, emerged in early 2018 as a digital library of the top library institution in the Spanish State with the aim of offering free and open access to its documentary and bibliographic collection of undoubtedly great value.

The use of versions in the highest available resolution will also be allowed, although it will be necessary to request them

The Digital Newspaper Library, for its part, is included in the project of the Hispanic Digital Library with the aim of allowing public consultation and dissemination through the Internet of the Spanish bibliographic heritage that the BNE preserves.

The intention of the National Library of Spain with this release for commercial purposes is, above all, “support the creative and cultural industries, which will find in the BNE repositories a great source of free resources”. The use of versions in the highest available resolution will also be allowed, although these special requests must be made through the Document Supply Service and it will be necessary to pay the corresponding reproduction management costs.

