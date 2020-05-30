BMW continues to expand its range of plug-in hybrids, and this time it’s time for the new BMW X2 xDrive25e. An SUV of compact size and a sportier cut than the X1 with which it is related. This new plug-in hybrid version of the X2 hits the market in July and is already priced for our country.

The price of the BMW X2 xDrive25e will start from 48,500 euros

The new BMW X2 xDrive25e will begin to be sold next July and it already has a price in Spain, a price that will start from 48,500 euros in our market. They are 900 euros more than the plug-in hybrid version of the X1 xDrive25e, mechanically identical, and it is placed just below the 48,750 euros that the X2 xDrive25d diesel costs 231 horses.

New BMW X2 xDrive25e.

The plug-in X2 comes with novelties in the aesthetic plane that will allow you to quickly differentiate it from the other versions. BMW has Redesigned the front bumper and removed the round fog lights, which become integrated into the LED headlights. This also achieves a cleaner bumper that probably also results in a small improvement in aerodynamic level.

It also betrays the cover of the charging socket located on the left front flap, where you can plug in the car to charge its 10 kWh battery (located under the boot). Another novelty is the introduction of ‘Phytonic Blue’ metallic color for the body paint, the blue that you can see in the images.

New BMW X2 xDrive25e.

The X2 xDrive25e can be customized with several lines of equipment: Advantage, Advantage Plus, M Sport and M Sport X. From the basic finish it comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, auxiliary air conditioning with remote activation, GPS navigator with efficient driving assistant and specific functions for the hybrid engine in the multimedia system, among other elements.

Hybrid mechanics with 220 CV, Zero label and xDrive all-wheel drive

On a mechanical level, its hybrid system combines a 1.5 petrol three-cylinder engine with 125 horsepower, which sends torque to the front wheels, and a 95 HP electric motor that drives the rear wheels. The combination of both engines results in 220 hp and 385 Nm of torque highs, and creates an xDrive all-wheel drive setup.

New BMW X2 xDrive25e.

The electric motor is powered by a 10 kWh (gross capacity) lithium ion battery. The battery is located under the boot (410 liters capacity) and allows homologation 53 km of electric autonomy WLTP, so you benefit from the Zero label DGT emissions. With the BMW i Wallbox wall charger (optional) the battery can be fully charged from 0 to 100% in 3.2 hours, or in about two and a half hours to 80%.

As usual, the hybrid system has several operating modes. The fully electric ‘MAX eDrive’ mode is assigned by default every time the car is started, and with it you can drive at a maximum speed of 135 km / h.

.