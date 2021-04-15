The BMW PHEVs will circulate as electric in the ZBE

One of the great novelties and bets of BMW for its plug-in hybrids will arrive in our country in summer. We tell you how they will circulate in electricity in low emission areas.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 15, 2021 (08:00 CET)

BMWs will automatically drive in electric mode when passing through a low-emission zone

The future is here. Time moves faster than we think and in just a few years we have seen how the automotive industry has completely changed. And more that will do so in the coming years. Who would have thought five years ago that the center of Madrid Y Barcelona would it be restricted to the most polluting vehicles? Who would have thought that the EU would stand up and would force manufacturers to drastically reduce their volume of emissions? Who thought they would drive a vehicle that would automatically run on electric or gasoline on demand without driver intervention?

The latter has been what has confirmed BMW. In a week in which the approval of the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law has confirmed that all Spanish cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants will have a restricted area with low emissions (and those with more than 20,000 with unfavorable air quality reports), the German manufacturer has confirmed the arrival of one of its great technologies in our country.

The landing is expected in July and it is a update that will affect all plug-in hybrids that, at least, they have the operating system 7.0. We met this novelty during our contact test of the BMW 330e Sedan. There we were already warned that the BMW models would be able to recognize if they were entering a low emission zone, in this case the electric mode prevailing as long as there is a charge in the battery.

Namely, when the driver passes into a restricted area, the vehicle automatically draws on its electricity reserves, which can be key in a few years and in cases where it is only possible to circulate in electric mode. We remind you that they already exist pollution radars and that in the future they could be applied to know if these cars capable of circulating with electricity and gasoline are moving by means of the combustion engine or the electric one.

In addition to the obvious advantages if we talk about air quality, This update also responds to one of the big complaints that existed in relation to plug-in hybrids and their Zero emissions sticker. There have been many voices that have pointed out that the purchase of this type of car does not guarantee that they move in electric mode and that it is a great safe-conduct for those who can afford this type of car to go to work in city centers without having to they are affected by circulatory restrictions.

From BMW they also want to reward the good behavior of the drivers. A) Yes, For every kilometer traveled in electric mode, the driver will be awarded a point that will double its value if it does so in the low-emission areas of Madrid and Barcelona (the only Spanish cities that are part of this project at the moment). At the end of the year, these points can be exchanged for discounts on your recharge platform. The initiative, which began as a pilot test in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, has achieved that 90 percent of the kilometers that are made in these restricted spaces are done in electric mode.