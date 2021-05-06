The BMW M5 CS already has a price in Spain: more than 200,000 euros for the sports saloon of the moment

The saloons, a segment that has been involved in a ruthless stoning courtesy of SUVs, who threaten their presence in the market since practically their arrival there in the late nineties. However, brands such as BMW are willing to swim against the tide with offshoots such as the BMW 5 Series, a model that, to make matters worse, has in its range of options with the BMW M5 CS, more radical variant that lands in Spain with a starting price of 207,300 euros.

The BMW M Sport department has brought out the best in the Bavarian saloon by squeezing every bit of sportiness to the fore. With this premise, an M5 is born that is not only more exclusive and expensive, but also more radical, efficient and fast, epithets he acquires from the hand of a pampered tuning to the extreme.

Constancy of this gives its aesthetics, where a muscular body clears all doubts about the condition of the BMW M5 CS. Widened wheel arches, carbon fiber everywhere, abrupt air intakes … endless elements that seek to contribute not only to establishing its status as a sports saloon, but also to consolidate dynamic handling and aerodynamics that meet expectations. and the price, of course.

The cabin also plays a crucial role in this task. by offering an atmosphere in which sportsmanship is breathed from the first moment we access it. The seats are individual even in the rear area, offering a lateral support of the mood of a vehicle such as the Bavarian saloon; as well as numerous carbon fiber inserts, an Alcantara steering wheel and distinctive elements typical of a limited edition such as the one to which the BMW M5 CS is subjected.

But the high point falls directly on its mechanical section. Here BMW has put all the meat on the grill by creating what is the fastest and most radical BMW M5 of all time. To achieve this category, it was necessary to add a propellant raised to its maximum exponent to the recipe, thus achieving that the 4.4-liter biturbo V8 delivers 635 hp and 750 Nm of torqueFigures that allow it to catapult to 100 km / h in just 3 seconds and the top speed to be 305 km / h.

The formula of the M5 CS does not end there far from it, developing with a weight reduction of 70 kilos compared to the conventional M5, with carbo-ceramic brakes as standard, with semi-slick tires and with a reduction in ground clearance of 7 mm among other nuances that seek to make this variant extremely unique. of the German saloon, as well as justify the more than 200,000 euros that will have to be disbursed if we want one.