The BMW iX3 has leaked again before its official presentation. A leak that this time comes from China, the first country to receive the new BMW electric SUV and where the model will be manufactured – at least in an initial stage. The images that we have now seen show us new designs for the wheels, and the variety of configurations that will be available for the front grille or the door trims.

Less than a month ago we were able to see the first images without camouflage of the BMW iX3, a leak of what appeared to be press images of the brand itself. The new images come from China, a fact that should not be surprising considering that BMW will focus especially on the Chinese market with this new electric model.

Filtration of the new BMW iX3.

The BMW iX3 of these new images shows a new color for the paint, as well as a new design for the rims – whose central cover looks strange and seems to be digitally modified. The car in the image equips a package of exterior trim with chrome finishes, which affects the decorative trim on the windows, the front grille and the lower part of the doors (in the latter case it can also be blue).

The front grille, so characteristic of BMW, will feature four variations that affect colors of the molding: it can be metallic gray; Gray and blue; totally black; or black and blue. A variety that will foreseeably also be available in the European model. In any case, both kidneys are fully faired to reduce aerodynamic drag (as there is no heat engine, the need for fresh new air is reduced).

The front grille of the BMW iX3 will offer several customization options.

In the filtering there is also a specification sheet, from which a server (with no knowledge of the Chinese language) can only intuit some data. For example, it is confirmed that it will have 210 kW of power (286 hp), a maximum speed limited to 180 km / h and a weight of 2,205 kilos.

It also yields interesting data regarding its size: At 4,746mm in length, the BMW iX3 is 38mm longer than the current X3. It is also slightly taller (+7 mm), while the wheelbase and width are the same as in the combustion model from which it is derived.

In the filtration of the technical sheet, some data that we already knew are confirmed.

Recall that the BMW iX3 will debut the new generation of electric thrusters from the German manufacturer, with a mechanics that consists of an electric motor on the rear axle and a battery that will have 74 kWh of useful capacity that will provide it 440 kilometers of autonomy WLTP.

Chinese customers will be the first to receive the new BMW electric SUV, which will be sold in China under the umbrella of the BMW and Brilliance joint venture. In Europe we will have to wait a few more months, at least until 2021, although the date is pending official confirmation.

