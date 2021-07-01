The BMW Isetta of the future is almost ready: these are its latest improvements

Enlarge

ACD June 29, 2021

The electric reinterpretation of the BMW Isetta, the Microlino, is almost ready: these are its latest improvements before series production.

We have ever told you about him, but now it seems that the project is totally serious. This has been communicated by the company that is developing it: the Microlino 2.0 has entered its final phase of development and is almost ready for production,

The Microlino 2.0 is a bubble-type electric car with a design inspired by the classic BMW Isetta. After two previous prototypes, has just released its third installment, which seems the definitive, which includes some important updates that have not been seen in previous versions.

New interior and more news in the Microlino

3 photos Interior of the Microlino 2.0

Enlarge

The main novelty is found inside, where we have two digital screens. The first is located behind the steering wheel and serves as the main screen for the speedometer and other information, while the second, smaller, serves as the interior control screen for the climate control and other functions.

You may be interested: The stories of freedom behind the BMW Isetta in the Cold War

Together with its CECOMP partner, Micro Mobility Systems, the company responsible for the project has opted for a central screen instead of physical buttons because will allow them to push new updates with additional features, something that would be much more difficult with physical controls.

The third prototype also shows the folding roof redesigned Microlino 2.0. The company claims that it can be easily opened with one hand while driving to allow in the breeze from above. The folding roof will come standard on premium Microlino 2.0 models and will be an option on the base model.

Helvezzia Type-6: the most nostalgic electric car

This third prototype of the Microlino 2.0 now comes no handles on the doors. Instead, a key and a small button under the headlight allow the driver to unlock the vehicle. With the third prototype almost ready for production, the arrival of the Microlino 2.0 is getting closer and closer.

What seems not to have changed are the performance of this little electric. The Microlino 2.0 will have a maximum speed of 90 km / h and a maximum range of 200 km. The vehicle battery can be recharged in just four hours from a household outlet.