The BMW i8 has already been fired forever from the Leipzig factory. The BMW plug-in hybrid sports car, whose futuristic design has continued to be spectacular until its last days of production, has been discontinued and the brand wanted to fire it with 18 very special units, each with a level of customization never seen before in the model.

The BMW i8 was perhaps ahead of its time, having to contend with, among others, two very difficult products to beat: the legendary Porsche 911, on the one hand, and the successful Mercedes-AMG GT. The end of its production was scheduled for April, but has had to be postponed as a result of the closure of factories caused by the coronavirus.

A more exclusive personalization than ever as a final tribute

BMW wanted to bid farewell to its plug-in sports car with 18 very special BMW i8 Roadster units: each one has been painted in a unique color that has never been seen before in the body of a production i8.

Last BMW i8 Roadster leaving the production line.

Austin Yellow, British Racing Green, Le Mans Blue … Painting the exterior parts in these new colors also made production and logistics more complex.

The exclusive customization of these latest i8s also affects the interior: Alcantara upholstery for the seats and the steering wheel, exclusive moldings and application of colors never seen before. Without a doubt, the lucky owners have taken home very special cars.

Each car has been in a different and exclusive color.

BMW wanted to gather these customers at the Leipzig (Germany) plant to see their cars leave the factory gates, and to be present at a closing of the cycle for the German manufacturer and its spectacular sports car, which says goodbye without have successor in sight.

Goodbye to a sports car with a very special recipe

The BMW i8 Roadster boasted mechanics with 374 hp, which allowed him to do the 0 to 100 km / h in 4.6 seconds. The turbocharged 1.5 petrol engine with 231 hp moved the rear wheels. On the front axle was a 143 horsepower electric motor, which allowed it to drive at speeds of up to 120 km / h in purely electric mode.

The BMW i8 Roadster ends its production with 18 latest units.

With a 9.4 kWh net capacity battery, it could approve 53 km of electric autonomy according to the NEDC approval cycle.

The last 18 BMW i8 Roadsters next to the i8 ‘Safety Car’.

Its advanced hybrid powertrain was not the only groundbreaking feature of this car: its monocoque in carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) And a design that has continued to be futuristic even at the end of its days has made the BMW i8 a very special car.