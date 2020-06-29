Vincent Salimon, CEO of BMW in France, has ensured that the BMW i3 still has a lot to say in the brand electrification strategy. However, the German manufacturer will not renew it, but will replace it with another premium compact model It will compete in segment B of electric cars that go one step beyond the city. Without a name and surname yet, the “new BMW i3” will be part of the dozen new electric cars which will reach their catalog in 2023.

In an interview with the French website Automobile-propre, the leader of the German brand gave a general overview of his electric future marked by a collection of plug-in hybrids covering virtually the entire range along with a dozen new electric models that will see the light by 2023. In total, an electrified offer made up of 25 models that will be in dealerships before 2025. Following a strategy that BMW has been betting on for years, all technologies have a place in your future. Hybridization will be the most used, but also electric and hydrogen are in their plans.

In relation to the electric range, the near future is marked by the iX3, iNext and BMW i4. Salimon has claimed that the BMW i3 will still have its space in it. Launched in 2013, this compact was the first electric car that the German firm brought to the market, also launching the BMW i sub-brand as a new concept in premium vehicles.

Since 2013, BMW has improved the i3’s battery three times, maintaining its size and volume.

The first generation of the BMW, with 190 kilometers of autonomy was accompanied by a second version of extended range thanks to a small two-cylinder gasoline engine. The first update came in 2016, which offered greater battery capacity, increasing its autonomy to 312 kilometers. In 2017, without modifying the battery capacity, BMW launched the BMW i3s with an engine with 10 kW more power, a range of 280 kilometers and some features that offered a sportier dynamism. Starting in November 2018, BMW started selling the version that is currently marketed, with a new battery of 42.2 kWh gross capacity and 37.8 kWh useful and a WLTP autonomy that is between 285 and 310 kilometers. This last update definitively ended the version with autonomy extender in Europe, which was no longer offered in the USA.

At the end of last year, Oliver Sise, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the BMW, assured that he would keep the I3 in his catalog and that he would receive a new update of his battery that would keep him alive until 2024. To make profitable the investment that this involves new update should see the light between the end of 2020 and the end of 2021.

Last edl BMW i3 update.

Salimon’s statements show that up to there the “legend” will arrive of this electric car. A model that is still alive and that, for example, in France increased its sales by 24% last year, a story that is repeated in other countries. The incentives approved in France and Germany for the recovery of the sector will help this year, and perhaps next year, the BMW i3 still remain among the best-selling models. Because from there BMW is not going to renew it anymore. Will replace it with a new compact and premium electric car which will maintain the brand’s competitiveness in this segment from which others also claim their share of the pie (Honda-E, Fiat 500e, Mini Cooper SE). For now this is all that is known of BMW’s strategy regarding its offer in the urban car market, since neither the name, nor of course the features have even been hinted.

Just a few days ago, the companion to the BMW i3 at the birth of the German sub-brand, the BMW i8, it has said goodbye to the Leipzig factory forever with 18 very special units that have ended a sports car that, in 2014, was ahead of its time, and for which there is no successor after the cancellation of the BMW Vision project M NEXT.