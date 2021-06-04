The blunder of a newspaper that has drawn a lot of laughs on Twitter

Newspapers (Photo: Carol Yepes via Getty Images)

The rush is not always good companions, especially for journalists. These professionals want to deliver good news as quickly as possible, which often makes them lose their finger and mistake one letter for another. The result can be a minor mistake to a big one as in this case.

The director of the Public newspaper, Virginia Pérez Alonso, has shared an image on her Twitter account that has drawn many laughs on the bird’s social network. The photograph shows a newspaper headline: “Lebanon launches an offensive on the border with Soria.”

The medium, whose name is unknown, has confused Syria, an Asian country, with the Spanish city of Soria. Pérez accompanies the image with the following phrase: “What we lacked.”

Then, he added in another message: “My parents walk around and say that at the moment they only hear tractors.”

The publication has not gone unnoticed on the social network and has generated a number of reactions and jokes, even from Íñigo Errejón himself, the leader of Más Madrid, who has not hesitated to join the party.

