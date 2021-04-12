The Blue Stones explore other rhythms on new album – El Sol de México

The Canadian duet The Blue Stones, made up of Tarek Jafar and Justin Tessier, is constantly evolving. From their first album (2018) to the material they released a few days ago, titled Hidden gems, they have discovered new sounds that have led them to be in constant evolution.

With this they seek to open the gap in rock and roll, and show that artists of that genre are no longer married to a single style. “I think that’s the key to doing something that engages, to explore other sounds and see how you can make them your own, and how you can incorporate the different elements of other types of music in a way that people continue to recognize that it is you,” Justin said.

The secret to keeping his stamp on his work has been to be faithful to his creative process, and not allow anyone else to intervene in the songwriting process.

For their latest album they collaborated with acclaimed producer Paul Meany, who is the leader of the group Mutemath and has produced Tweenty One Pilots. Justin stressed that although he was involved in the arrangements of the songs, he managed to preserve his personality.

They have both been huge fans of their work for several years, so when it came time to fine-tune the details of their new album they immediately sought it out, and after exchanging a couple of emails, Paul gladly accepted the proposal.

“He is a great man, we are very happy that someone with such an influence on us is such a wonderful person. His production style is very different, I would not say that he is one of those producers who simply guide you and work for the songs, he really he gets into writing and producing, he adds his own touch. He has a magic in the studio, if you’re stuck at some point, he has a great way of creating another creative process different from us, and that really inspired us. “

When asked about the name of the album, Tarek shares that they chose the Hidden gems after digging through their repertoire and discovering a series of songs that for some reason had not seen the light.

“It’s a fraction of fractions that are unique in their own way, but they have cohesion and are part of a group. So we decided to take those songs that were hidden in our folder, and make an album out of them. So they are the hidden gems.” .