The blue star of CaixaBank already shines in the Kio Towers of Madrid

With the merger process of Bankia and CaixaBank completed, the new entity this Saturday began the work to replace the Bankia brand of significant buildings, including its corporate headquarters in the Kio towers of Madrid, where it already the blue star shines of five points designed by Joan Miró.

The chairman of the new CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, explained on Friday, at the legal conclusion of the merger, that the objective is complete unification of the brand as soon as possible.

Replacement work has started with the “corporate buildings and more significant” Bankia, a process that will continue over the next week.

Afterwards, the new lettering of the offices will begin on 5th of April and it will last for nine weeks, the company has reported.

The emblematic KIO towers of the capital’s financial district were built between 1990 and 1996. The one on the right looking from the north was bought in 1997 by the then Caja Madrid, whose green bear logo crowned it for more than a decade before it was replaced by the Bankia brand.

At his feet, in the Plaza de Castilla, the Calatrava column that the old Caja Madrid donated to the people of Madrid.

The work began this Saturday morning with the adaptation of the north and south faces of the tower, visible from the Paseo de la Castellana, and hope they end this sunday, on the west side, where, in addition to the star, the CaixaBank brand will be placed.

For their part, electronic channels (web, mobile and ATMs) will be customized to incorporate the image of CaixaBank to that of Bankia until the final technological integration.

Refering to commercial website Bankia, this will continue until the technological integration planned at the end of the year.

The combined entity, chaired by Goirigolzarri and directed by Gonzalo Gortázar, has 623.8 billion euros in total assets in Spain, a volume that makes it the largest bank in the domestic market, with a relevant position at the European level.

The new group reinforces your leadership in commercial banking in Spain, with about 20 million customers and the first position in the market share of all key products: deposits (24%), loans (26%) and long-term savings (29%), which includes savings insurance, investment funds and pension plans.

With presence in around 2,200 municipalities -in 299 it is the only entity with representation-, it also reaches the most extensive and specialized network of offices in the sector in Spain, where it has 10 million digital clients.