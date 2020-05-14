Sao Paulo, May 14 . .- The Brazilian airline Azul, the third largest in the country, recorded net losses of 6,135 million reais (about $ 1,039 million) in the first quarter of the year, impacted by the coronavirus crisis , as reported by the company on Thursday.

In the same period of 2019, Azul had had a net profit of 125.3 million reais (about $ 21.2 million at the current exchange rate).

“With the implementation of travel restriction and social distancing measures from the second half of March (by COVID-19), the Brazilian economy was paralyzed, leading to a sudden drop in passenger demand,” said the airline in a statement.

The first coronavirus case, which already officially leaves more than 13,000 deaths in Brazil and almost 190,000 confirmed cases, was detected in late February and in March social isolation measures began to be adopted, which negatively affected air transport, among other activities. .

The negative result, added Azul, was also due to the fact that “at the end of the quarter, the real devalued 33% (against the dollar) compared to the same period of the previous year.”

The gross operating profit ebitda – earnings recorded before the payment of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – between January and March was 654.2 million reais (about 110.8 million dollars), a figure lower by 9.7 % to that of the first quarter of last year.

Net billing in the first quarter reached 2,802 million reais (about $ 474.9 million), 10.3% more than the January-March period last year.

Gross debt as of March 31 was 20,024 million reais (about 3,393 million dollars), 33% more in the annual comparison, and cash liquidity stood at 3,113 million reais (about 527.6 million dollars ), 27.1% less.

As a consequence of the effects of the coronavirus, the company announced the day before that it reached an agreement to delay the delivery of 59 aircraft that it had entrusted to the Brazilian manufacturer Embraer, as part of its efforts to mitigate the serious crisis that the expansion of the pandemic has caused. generated in the airline sector.

Azul reported in a statement to the market that it reached an agreement with Embraer that allows the delivery of 59 aircraft that the manufacturer would initially deliver to it between 2020 and 2023 to be postponed between 2024 and 2027.

The airline has a fleet of 140 aircraft and 13,000 employees and is the third largest in the country behind Latam Brasil and Gol.

Before the pandemic and in full expansion, Azul received an average of between 15 and 20 Embraer aircraft per year, allowing it to meet demand after its agreement with the Portuguese airline TAP.

In February, TAP closed a commercial cooperation agreement -without affecting the composition of the company- with Azul, owned by the Brazilian-American businessman David Neeleman, who is also one of the main private shareholders of the Portuguese airline.

.