The blooper of Gabriel Arias, from Racing, in the goal of Sao Paulo, for the Libertadores

The Argentine goalkeeper at the service of the Chilean team tried to close, fell short and gave a rebound for the Tricolor attacker, who, taking advantage of the failure, put the first on the scoreboard.

ConmebolMoment of the goal of Vitor Bueno, from Sao Paulo. (Photo: ..)

This Tuesday, Sao Paulo, at the Morumbí stadium in the São Paulo capital, went ahead through a goal from Vitor Bueno, who took advantage of a blooper from Racing goalkeeper Gabriel Arias.

At minute 34, Wellington sent a cross into the area from the left sector, Arias practically already had it in his hands, however, an overshoot prevented him from boxing the ball; That is why he left it served for good, who attentive, captured it and with pleasure defined it to score 1-0.

It should be remembered that before the end of the first half, the Academy led by Juan Antonio Pizzi tied the duel, thanks to a good goal from Enzo Copetti, who, through a medium-distance shot at ground level, sent the ball to the near post. from the goal defended by Tiago Volpi.

The match is valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores de América, which takes place at the Cicero Pompeu stadium in Toledo, Morumbí, in Sao Paulo.

